Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 53,792 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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