Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after buying an additional 2,448,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $2,024,921,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,460,875,000 after acquiring an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. CICC Research lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,062.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and investment-banking activity: Goldman Sachs recently reported quarterly EPS of $20.98, substantially above the $14.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 39.4% year over year to $20.34 billion. Equity trading, mergers and acquisitions, and high-profile IPOs are cited as key drivers behind the stock’s recovery. Goldman Sachs stock doubles from Liberation Day lows

Goldman Sachs recently reported quarterly EPS of $20.98, substantially above the $14.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 39.4% year over year to $20.34 billion. Equity trading, mergers and acquisitions, and high-profile IPOs are cited as key drivers behind the stock’s recovery. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst outlook: A highly rated analyst has strongly endorsed GS following its blockbuster results, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings strength and supporting investor confidence. Five-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Goldman Sachs Stock

A highly rated analyst has strongly endorsed GS following its blockbuster results, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings strength and supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Broader business expansion: Goldman is embedding artificial intelligence across its operations to improve productivity and expand fee-based revenue. Its premium-income ETFs are also reportedly outperforming comparable JPMorgan products on yield and returns, highlighting progress in asset and wealth management. Goldman's AI Strategy

Goldman is embedding artificial intelligence across its operations to improve productivity and expand fee-based revenue. Its premium-income ETFs are also reportedly outperforming comparable JPMorgan products on yield and returns, highlighting progress in asset and wealth management. Neutral Sentiment: Deal activity remains active: Goldman served as an underwriter for Twist Bioscience’s upsized equity offering and helped Attovia Therapeutics raise $289 million in an IPO. These transactions support advisory and underwriting revenue, although they do not directly change Goldman’s ownership or earnings outlook. Twist Bioscience Completes Upsized Public Equity Offering

Goldman served as an underwriter for Twist Bioscience’s upsized equity offering and helped Attovia Therapeutics raise $289 million in an IPO. These transactions support advisory and underwriting revenue, although they do not directly change Goldman’s ownership or earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Macro and valuation risks persist: Goldman’s forecasts for elevated oil prices amid the U.S.-Iran conflict and concerns that the AI rally may have bubble-like characteristics could increase market volatility and weigh on trading, deal activity and investor risk appetite. Goldman Sachs’ new oil price target

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,062.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,055.78 and its 200-day moving average is $956.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.55 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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