Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

WMT stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here