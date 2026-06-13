Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock worth $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock worth $1,133,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,316,155 shares of the company's stock worth $440,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company's stock worth $290,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.

Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title

Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title

Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5%

DG stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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