Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.99 Million in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,225 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. American Superconductor makes up approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.15% of American Superconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSC. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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American Superconductor Stock Up 1.3%

AMSC opened at $40.02 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.20.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. American Superconductor's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,131,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,390,741.05. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,119. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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