Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,378 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.50% of Dynatrace worth $64,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 539,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,246 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $2,810,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 783,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,965,000 after acquiring an additional 391,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace News Roundup

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Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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