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Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN Stock Holdings Boosted by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Dyne Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Frazier Life Sciences increased its Dyne Therapeutics stake by 16% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 3.15 million shares worth about $61.7 million. Several other large institutions, including Vanguard and State Street, also raised their positions, and institutional investors now own 96.68% of the stock.
  • Dyne Therapeutics reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of ($0.73) per share, beating analyst estimates by $0.04. Analysts still expect the company to post a full-year loss of about 3 per share.
  • Insider activity was mixed: Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares, while insider Douglas Kerr sold shares, and analysts remain generally positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $35 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153,082 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 434,977 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 2.21% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $61,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,565 shares of the company's stock worth $219,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company's stock worth $130,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,828 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 4,615,144 shares of the company's stock worth $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 848,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,549,909 shares of the company's stock worth $69,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,429 shares of the company's stock worth $63,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $18.19 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,030. This represents a 8.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 1,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $28,715.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,971.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 1,559,462 shares valued at $29,814,746. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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