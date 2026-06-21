E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 35,005 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,307 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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