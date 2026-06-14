Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 914.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,358 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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