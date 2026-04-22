Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 68,233 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,793 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 68,233 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $43,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Williams Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 98.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,377,154.28. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $211,988.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,323,682.90. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,512 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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