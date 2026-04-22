Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $39.74 Million Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,062,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,741,000. Kodiak Gas Services comprises about 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Kodiak Gas Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 225.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $776,987.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $328,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,932.86. The trade was a 26.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,433 shares of company stock worth $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares worth $3,269,110. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report).

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