Eagle Health Investments LP Grows Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,816 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.18% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company's stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company's stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,884 shares of the company's stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

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Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $8,864,450.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,883 shares in the company, valued at $28,151,749.68. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,099.50. The trade was a 86.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637,813 shares of company stock worth $390,253,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $130.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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