Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 10.4% of Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Article Title

Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Article Title

Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Article Title

China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Negative Sentiment: Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Article Title

Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Negative Sentiment: Speculation that NVIDIA’s Kyber rack-scale system could be delayed has pressured sentiment, even though the company publicly denied a delay. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $204.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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