Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,989 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Arete Research lifted their price target on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 6.0%

Intel stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $701.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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