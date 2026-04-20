Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.61.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.79 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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