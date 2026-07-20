Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,336 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,672,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,682,000 after purchasing an additional 998,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,653.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $188,640,000 after purchasing an additional 966,597 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 275.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $230,556,000 after purchasing an additional 823,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its stake in Cintas by 5,341.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 733,380 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $204.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

See Also

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