Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Arete Research boosted their target price on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.1%

INTC opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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