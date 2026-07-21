Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Holdings Cut by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 27,406 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Eaton were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 239,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 158,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,994 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $14,786,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $402.29 per share, with a total value of $300,108.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,838.06. The trade was a 111.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,960. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $423.00.

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Key Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Eaton Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ETN opened at $401.36 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $403.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $311.92 and a 52 week high of $436.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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