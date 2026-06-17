Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 0.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eaton were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eaton alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $402.29 per share, for a total transaction of $300,108.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,838.06. The trade was a 111.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,960. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $407.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $311.92 and a one year high of $435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $401.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $453.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eaton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eaton wasn't on the list.

While Eaton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here