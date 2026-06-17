eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in eBay were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after acquiring an additional 468,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $478,687,000 after acquiring an additional 141,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,019 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,134,733 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $273,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 95,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,742 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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