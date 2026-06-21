eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 9,082.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.1% of Stance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $785,722,000 after buying an additional 692,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after buying an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in eBay by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $674,866,000 after buying an additional 384,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $478,687,000 after buying an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Article Title

Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Article Title

Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts.

eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Article Title

Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that eBay faces a new trial over harassment claims after a settlement effort failed, introducing another legal overhang for investors. Article Title

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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