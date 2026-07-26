eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,175 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in eBay were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after buying an additional 468,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $785,722,000 after acquiring an additional 692,805 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $674,866,000 after buying an additional 384,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,415 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $446,042,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of eBay by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $315,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,775.24. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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