eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of EBAY opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.61.

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More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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