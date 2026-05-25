eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in eBay were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,953 shares of company stock worth $8,287,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.90.

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $115.75 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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