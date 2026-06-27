Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 18,992 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,844,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,308,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%

CVS Health stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $106.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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