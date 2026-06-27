Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 7,454 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,516,628,000. Amundi raised its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $285.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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