Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,743 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is 12.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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