Econ Financial Services Corp Has $4.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 477.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,170 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,830,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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