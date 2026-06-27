Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,343 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $265.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here