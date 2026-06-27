Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Airbnb by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,694,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,537,205,000 after buying an additional 3,240,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762,784 shares of the company's stock worth $917,845,000 after buying an additional 2,492,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,146,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,452,000 after acquiring an additional 981,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $306,575.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,763.30. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,005,339 shares of company stock worth $273,061,091. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

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Airbnb Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.56 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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