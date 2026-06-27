Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 25,319 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 25,319 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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