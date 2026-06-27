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Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 25,319 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Econ Financial Services Corp cut its Uber stake by 48.3% in the first quarter, selling 25,319 shares and leaving it with 27,148 shares valued at about $1.95 million.
  • Uber continues to see generally bullish analyst sentiment, with recent firms reiterating buy ratings and price targets ranging as high as $115; the consensus target is $104.97.
  • Uber’s latest results were solid, as it reported EPS of $0.72 versus the $0.69 estimate and 14.5% revenue growth year over year, while also raising Q2 2026 guidance.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 25,319 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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