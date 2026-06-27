Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $3.81 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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