Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) by 246.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829,034 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,435,942 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.41% of Ecovyst worth $62,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ecovyst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,622 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company's stock.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.6%

ECVT stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.07 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECVT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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