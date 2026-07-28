Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,363,933 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst accounts for 1.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.35% of Ecovyst worth $117,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ecovyst by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,829,034 shares of the company's stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,942 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $19,946,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,254,503 shares of the company's stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 1,395,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 221.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,590,044 shares of the company's stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $8,712,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ecovyst Stock Down 1.6%

ECVT opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $214.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Ecovyst's revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECVT

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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