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EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Dollar Tree logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EdgePoint Investment Group reduced its Dollar Tree stake by 4%, selling 348,411 shares and retaining 8.31 million shares worth approximately $909.6 million. Dollar Tree remains EdgePoint’s third-largest holding and represents 7.3% of its portfolio.
  • Dollar Tree reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.74 versus the $1.53 consensus and revenue of $4.98 billion, up 7.2% year over year. The company also authorized a $2.5 billion share-repurchase program covering up to 10.7% of outstanding shares.
  • DLTR shares recently traded at $125.54, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $122.68. Institutional investors own 97.4% of the company, though analyst opinions remain mixed.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 348,411 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 7.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 4.27% of Dollar Tree worth $909,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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