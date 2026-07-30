Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 323,399 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 323,399 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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