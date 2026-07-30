Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 812.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KLIC alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,990. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here