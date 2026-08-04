Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In related news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at $43,451,291.70. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266 over the last 90 days.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

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