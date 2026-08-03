Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 167,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: LYB reported adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. LYB Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

LYB reported adjusted earnings of , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. LYB Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat as Market Recovery Boosts Margins

Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $9.18 billion , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings LYB Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Revenue reached , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. LYB Set to Report Q2 Earnings

The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue growth was robust, the $9.18 billion result was slightly below one published consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. LYB also reported a negative net margin, underscoring that profitability remains sensitive to volatile chemical markets.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.31. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.86. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here