Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.61 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HURN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $90,661,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,677. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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