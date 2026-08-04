Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,431 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 30,677 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 3.0%

AWI stock opened at $179.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.28 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 18.60%.The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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