Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $992,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $820.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $564.92 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $799.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.86.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 33.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $975.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.75.

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About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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