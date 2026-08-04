Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.56 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,036 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 773,315 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 492,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,972 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,471 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.26 and a 52-week high of $242.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

See Also

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