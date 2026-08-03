Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.90 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,993 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,623,095 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $656,831,000 after buying an additional 328,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 1,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15,317.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $294,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,380 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,058,000 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,624,751 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $229,167,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $78.99 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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