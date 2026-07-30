Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,805 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,107 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.33% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 165,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 644,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 88,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 228,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $19,201,295.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,207,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,192,173.35. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers purchased 1,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,837.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. The trade was a 3.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,282 shares of company stock worth $249,138 and have sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Trending Headlines about Diebold Nixdorf

Here are the key news stories impacting Diebold Nixdorf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Diebold Nixdorf reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $930.8 million, up 1.7% year over year. Net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 8.5% to $120.6 million. Order entry also grew 3%. Diebold Nixdorf Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Diebold Nixdorf reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $930.8 million, up 1.7% year over year. Net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 8.5% to $120.6 million. Order entry also grew 3%. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share reportedly reached $1.10, matching consensus, while revenue modestly exceeded estimates of roughly $923 million. GAAP EPS rose to $0.44 from $0.33 a year earlier, and the company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Diebold Nixdorf Earnings Report

Adjusted earnings per share reportedly reached $1.10, matching consensus, while revenue modestly exceeded estimates of roughly $923 million. GAAP EPS rose to $0.44 from $0.33 a year earlier, and the company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased approximately $60 million of shares during the quarter, leaving about $57 million authorized, which may support per-share results and signal management confidence. Wedbush also upgraded DBD to “strong-buy.”

The company repurchased approximately $60 million of shares during the quarter, leaving about $57 million authorized, which may support per-share results and signal management confidence. Wedbush also upgraded DBD to “strong-buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 guidance remains revenue of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and EPS of $5.25 to $5.75—essentially in line with analyst expectations. The reaffirmation reduces downside risk but does not provide a new catalyst.

Fiscal 2026 guidance remains revenue of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and EPS of $5.25 to $5.75—essentially in line with analyst expectations. The reaffirmation reduces downside risk but does not provide a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The modest revenue growth and in-line guidance may have disappointed investors seeking a stronger forecast or larger earnings beat. The company’s low net margin, reported at 2.8%, also leaves profitability sensitive to execution and costs.

The modest revenue growth and in-line guidance may have disappointed investors seeking a stronger forecast or larger earnings beat. The company’s low net margin, reported at 2.8%, also leaves profitability sensitive to execution and costs. Negative Sentiment: Recent institutional activity was mixed, with several funds reducing positions, including substantial sales by Millstreet Capital and Glendon Capital. This may have added selling pressure alongside the muted earnings surprise.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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