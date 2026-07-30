Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 31,569 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $186.92.

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Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $173.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.99. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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