Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 41,284 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 41,284 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 170.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 3.3%

NFG stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $97.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 26.97%.The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.400-7.600 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas's payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.50.

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National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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