Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 42,454 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,454 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,907 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.19 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 33.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Acadia Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadia Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Acadia Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here