Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,817 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 270,851 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Edison International worth $44,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 480,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 801,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $339,311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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