Edison International $EIX Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Edison International were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Edison International by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its position in Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE EIX opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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